Indian men's team clinch gold in 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Anura Kumara Dissanayake elected new Sri Lanka President

Navigating the Future of Orthopedic Surgery: Innovations and Insights from a Leading Surgical Robotic Expert

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: When, where to watch Nani, SJ Suryah-starrer action thriller

Inside pics of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Dubai villa gifted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, worth Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Anura Kumara Dissanayake elected new Sri Lanka President

Anura Kumara Dissanayake elected new Sri Lanka President

Navigating the Future of Orthopedic Surgery: Innovations and Insights from a Leading Surgical Robotic Expert

Navigating the Future of Orthopedic Surgery: Innovations and Insights from a Leading Surgical Robotic Expert

8 animals with fastest reflexes

8 animals with fastest reflexes

8 animals with longest tails

8 animals with longest tails

10 sequels we want by 2025

10 sequels we want by 2025

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of ousting Silambarasan TR from Ponniyin Selvan: 'When I finally got the chance to...'

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of ousting Silambarasan TR from Ponniyin Selvan: 'When I finally got the chance to...'

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

HomeSports

Sports

Indian men's team clinch gold in 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024

Team India emerged victorious against Slovenia, with Gukesh D defeating Vladimir Fedoseev and Arjun Erigaisi outplaying Jan Subelj.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 07:42 PM IST

Indian men's team clinch gold in 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024
Courtesy: X @FIDE_chess
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh concluded a remarkable Chess Olympiad for both the nation and himself with a victory over Russian Vladimir Fedoseev on Sunday in Hungary, as India secured a historic gold medal.

Arjun Erigaisi, who also had an impressive performance in Budapest, secured a win over Serbian Jan Subelj on the final day of the event.

India's first-ever gold medal in the Olympiad was clinched as China faltered in their match against the USA.

The Indian team in the open category included Gukesh, Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa R, Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, and Srinath Narayanan.

This victory marks India's first gold medal at the Olympiad held in person, with their previous gold coming during an online Olympiad held during the pandemic.

Prior to this year, India's best performances were bronze medals in 2022 (Chennai) and 2014 (Tromso, Norway).

Heading into the final round, India led the standings in the open section with 19 points, followed by China with 17 points and Slovenia with 16 points.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CBSE registration, LoC submission big update: Important notice for students, check details here...

CBSE registration, LoC submission big update: Important notice for students, check details here...

India's forgotten hero sends strong message to selectors with another 9-wicket-haul in English County

India's forgotten hero sends strong message to selectors with another 9-wicket-haul in English County

Meet woman, richer than superstar husband who charges Rs 100 crore per film, her net worth is Rs...

Meet woman, richer than superstar husband who charges Rs 100 crore per film, her net worth is Rs...

'Agar wahan se goli aayi toh...': Amit Shah targets Pakistan while addressing poll rally in J-K

'Agar wahan se goli aayi toh...': Amit Shah targets Pakistan while addressing poll rally in J-K

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli refuses to take DRS despite inside edge, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli refuses to take DRS despite inside edge, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement