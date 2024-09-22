Indian men's team clinch gold in 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024

Team India emerged victorious against Slovenia, with Gukesh D defeating Vladimir Fedoseev and Arjun Erigaisi outplaying Jan Subelj.

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh concluded a remarkable Chess Olympiad for both the nation and himself with a victory over Russian Vladimir Fedoseev on Sunday in Hungary, as India secured a historic gold medal.

Arjun Erigaisi, who also had an impressive performance in Budapest, secured a win over Serbian Jan Subelj on the final day of the event.

India's first-ever gold medal in the Olympiad was clinched as China faltered in their match against the USA.

The Indian team in the open category included Gukesh, Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa R, Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, and Srinath Narayanan.

This victory marks India's first gold medal at the Olympiad held in person, with their previous gold coming during an online Olympiad held during the pandemic.

Prior to this year, India's best performances were bronze medals in 2022 (Chennai) and 2014 (Tromso, Norway).

Heading into the final round, India led the standings in the open section with 19 points, followed by China with 17 points and Slovenia with 16 points.