Indian men's hockey team to be part of Target Olympic Podium Scheme

Headlines

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

Manipur violence: Mentally ill women caught in crossfire of tribe wars? Brutal murder sparks fresh terror

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

Rs 2,000 note exchange limit: How many notes can you exchange in a day? No ID required, says SBI

Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam near Kherson, warns of widespread flooding

Manipur violence intensifies, 2 sisters shot dead in Delhi, Adipurush & more | News Wrap, June 18

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeSports

Sports

Indian men's hockey team to be part of Target Olympic Podium Scheme

Under this scheme, the hockey team will receive a monthly allowance of Rs.50, 000 per team member.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 06:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) decided to approve the Indian Men's Hockey team, comprising 18 players selected for the Asian Games, as part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) here in a meeting on Wednesday.

Under this scheme, the hockey team will receive a monthly allowance of Rs.50, 000 per team member. The decision was taken in view of the recent improvement in the performance of the men's hockey team under the newly appointed coach Harendra Singh.

It was also decided that the women's Hockey team would be considered for inclusion under the TOPS after review of their performance in the upcoming World Cup and the Asian Games, 2018. The MOC also reviewed the performance of athletes included under the TOPS.

 

Boxer Sarjubala Devi received an extension in the scheme while four athletes, three from wushu and one from judo, were dropped due to below-par performance and non-inclusion in India's Asian Games squad. The decision to clear funding proposals regarding training, competition and equipment needs was also taken at the meeting.

In gymnastics, Rs. 7.76 lakhs has been sanctioned for the month-long training program of Pranati Nayak, a member of India's Asian Games squad, for her training in Uzbekistan. Other two gymnasts, Ashish Kumar and Aruna Budda Reddy, were sanctioned Rs. 14 Lakhs for the training camp in Belgium. Both the gymnasts were selected in the Asian Games squad.

In tennis, Rs. 12.57 lakhs has been sanctioned for Ramkumar Ramanathan for his training, competition and equipment expenses leading up to the Asian Games.

 

In archery, Rs. 11.48 Lakhs has been sanctioned for the purchase of archery equipment for three Compound archers- Trisha Deb, Rajat Chauhan and Jyothi Surekha Vennam- and one Recurve archer Promila Daimary. All four have been selected for India's Asian Games squad.

Further, Rs. 4.04 Lakhs has been sanctioned for the engagement of Italian athlete Sergio Pagni to train India's compound archers for a period of 10 days at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sonepat center ahead of the Asian Games.

In wrestling, a two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar has been sanctioned Rs. 6.62 lakhs for this training program which will also include two sparring partners and one physiotherapist. Kumar is presently training in Georgia ahead of the Asian Games. Rs.3.22 Lakhs has been sanctioned for Bajrang Punia and Sumit for a 14-day training camp and participation in a Wrestling tournament in Turkey.

 

In Judo, Rs. 3.55 Lakhs has been sanctioned for Indian judokas Avtar Singh and Vijay Kumar Yadav for their training, competition and equipment expenses ahead of the Asian Games. The committee also decided to exclude Tulika Mann from the TOPS scheme due to her recent below-par performances.

On a related note, Asian Games are slated to be held from August 18 to September 2 in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer Project K to be titled KaalChakra? Here’s what we know

R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron from banquet dinner at Louvre, see viral photos

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

CUET UG Result 2023 DECLARED at cuet.samarth.ac.in, know how to check scorecard and topper list

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE