Indian men's hockey team returns home from Paris Olympics, receives grand welcome at Delhi airport

While most of the team members returned home, PR Sreejesh chose to stay in Paris for the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Indian men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, returned home on Saturday morning, August 10, after winning the Olympic bronze medal in Paris. This victory marked India's 13th medal in Olympic history, achieved through a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Spain in the bronze medal match on Thursday, August 8.

While most of the team members returned home, PR Sreejesh chose to stay in Paris for the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Sreejesh, India's legendary goalkeeper, and double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker have been honored as the joint flag bearers for the ceremony.

After the closing ceremony, Sreejesh will be joined by Amit Rohihas, Raj Kumar Pal, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, and Sanjay for their return journey.

"We have received all the support, and all our requirements were fulfilled. I really want to thank... We are very happy and proud,” Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by the PTI.

The hockey team, led by Captain Harmanpreet, was warmly welcomed with garlands upon their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

“It is a big achievement for hockey. The love that is being showered upon hockey doubles our responsibility. We will also try that whenever we enter the field, we comeback with a medal," he added.

India's bronze victory in men's hockey at the Olympics marked their 13th overall medal in the sport, including eight golds and one silver. This achievement also signifies the first time since 1972 that the Indian team has secured a second consecutive medal in the Olympics.

