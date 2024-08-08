Twitter
Sports

Indian men's hockey team clinch bronze at Paris Olympics 2024, beat Spain 2-1

India defeated Spain in the bronze medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 07:37 PM IST

Indian men's hockey team clinch bronze at Paris Olympics 2024, beat Spain 2-1
Paris Olympics 2024
The Indian men's hockey team secured a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics by defeating Spain 2-1 on Friday. This victory marks the team's 13th medal in history and their second consecutive bronze at the Games following Tokyo 2020.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh played a pivotal role in leading the team to victory, scoring two crucial goals to secure the win. Despite trailing 0-1 at one point, Singh's determination and skill allowed India to take a 2-1 lead in the third quarter. His first goal, a powerful drag flick just before half-time, leveled the scores at 1-1 in what was a thrilling bronze medal match between India and Spain.

India was behind by one goal against Spain in the Paris Olympics bronze medal match after they gave up a penalty stroke in the second quarter, which was scored by Marc Miralles.

