Indian men's hockey team clinch bronze at Paris Olympics 2024, beat Spain 2-1

India defeated Spain in the bronze medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Indian men's hockey team secured a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics by defeating Spain 2-1 on Friday. This victory marks the team's 13th medal in history and their second consecutive bronze at the Games following Tokyo 2020.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh played a pivotal role in leading the team to victory, scoring two crucial goals to secure the win. Despite trailing 0-1 at one point, Singh's determination and skill allowed India to take a 2-1 lead in the third quarter. His first goal, a powerful drag flick just before half-time, leveled the scores at 1-1 in what was a thrilling bronze medal match between India and Spain.

The Indian men's hockey team's triumph against Spain sees them bring home a fourth Olympic Bronze for India in hockey.



Here's a look at all of India's Olympic medals in men's hockey over the years.



India was behind by one goal against Spain in the Paris Olympics bronze medal match after they gave up a penalty stroke in the second quarter, which was scored by Marc Miralles.