Indian kickboxer Yora Tade dies after blow to the head during championship match in Chennai

Photo: Twitter/Pema Khandu

An Indian kickboxer, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, died after a blow to the head at the national championships, a doctor informed on Thursday. This is the second similar incident in two months. 23-year-old Nikil Suresh died from a brain injury in July in Bangalore after being punched in the face by his opponent.

The kickboxer, identified as Yora Tade, collapsed in the ring after a kick to the head from his opponent Kesav Mudel during the final match in Chennai on Sunday. Yora was immediately taken to the hospital for emergency brain surgery after the injury but he died two days later.

READ | Pakistan's pace attack has ability to deliver even in absence of Shaheen Afridi, says head coach Saqlain Mushtaq

Tweeting about Yora's sad demise, Chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu tweeted, "Jolted to learn that our bright Kickboxer Yora Tade left for his heavenly abode. Too early to leave us, dear Tade! No words to express my grief. You will ever be in our hearts. Condolences to bereaved family, friends & admirers. May your journey to ultimate abode be peaceful!"

Meanwhile, speaking to AFP, a doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital confirmed that Yora was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition and then died during treatment.

READ | Novak Djokovic pulls out of US Open due to vaccination policy for non US citizens

For the unversed, Yora Tade was a mixed martial arts expert from Arunachal Pradesh who had qualified for the finals of the Indian edition of the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations tournament.

As of now, police have begun official proceedings to investigate the matter and authorities are making arrangements to send his body to his hometown.