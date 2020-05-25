Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr passes away at 95

Indian hockey legend and three-time Olympic gold medalist Balbir Singh Sr passed away on Monday (May 25) after losing out his battle against multiple health issues for over two weeks.

The talismanic player was 95 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, Gurbir.

"He died at around 6:30 this morning," Abhijit Singh, Director Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he was admitted on May 8.

Since May 18, Balbir Sr was in a semi-comatose state, developing a blood clot in his brain. He was first hospitalized for bronchial pneumonia with a high fever.

One of the country's most iconic athletes, Balbir Sr was the only Indian among 16 legends who got picked by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history.

He still holds the prestigious world record for the most number of goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics.