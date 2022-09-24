Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh slams IndiGo for charging extra money for his baggage

Image Credit: Twitter

PR Sreejesh, the famed goalkeeper for the Indian men's hockey team, on Friday lashed out at IndiGo Airlines. He took to Twitter to slam IndiGo for charging him extra money for his baggage, and he also provided a screenshot of the bill.

“FIH allow me to play with a 41inch hockeystick, but @IndiGo6E never allow me to carry anything over 38inch,” Sreejesh tweeted. What to do? Pay extra Rs,1500 for handling the goalkeeper baggage,” he wrote. He also shared a photo of the IndiGo receipt for the extra baggage charge. Sreejeesh also used the hashtag “#loot”.

PR Sreejesh was a member of the Indian squad that took bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He was instrumental in India's victory, as the Indian men's hockey team earned their first Olympic medal since the 1980 Moscow Games, following a 41-year drought.

So far, the Indian team has won 8 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals at the Olympics. This was also the first time since the 1972 Olympic Games that the hockey team reached the semifinals 49 years later.

PR Sreejesh was named 'World Games Athlete of the Year 2021' in January for his great achievement in 2021. He was only the second Indian player to receive this honor. Rani Rampal, the captain of the Indian women's hockey team, got this award in 2019 for her remarkable performance.

