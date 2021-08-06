Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok sits on 2nd spot after round 3, seeks historic silver medal

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok is enjoying her time at the Kasumigaseki Country Club as she seeks to win a historic medal for the country. After the end of round 3, she is in 2nd place in the women’s individual stroke play. However, there are reports of weather playing a spoilsport tomorrow (August 7).

Aditi continued her impressive performance and finishes the day at 3 under Par with scores | R1 – 67, R2 – 66, R3 – 68.

When the heat is on, @aditigolf delivers. Ashok has been in the top-two after all three rounds, and a third-round 68 keeps her in position. She's 12-under and three strokes behind @NellyKorda. pic.twitter.com/cDrb1H1CLS — Olympic Golf (@OlympicGolf) August 6, 2021

If the weather does not be of any help, and the round cannot be completed, it is a distinct possibility that the 54 holes of golf that has taken place in the span of three days would be the only thing that matters.

If this is the case, Aditi Ashok is in line for an Olympic silver medal.

