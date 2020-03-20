Indian football legend PK Banerjee dies at 83

India's legendary footballer PK Banerjee has passed away aged 83 in Kolkata on Friday (March 20) after battling a prolonged illness.

Since March 2, he was on life support at a hospital in Kolkata and breathed his last at 12:40 pm, according to a family member.

Born on June 23, 1936, on the outskirts of Jalpaiguri in Moynaguri (West Bengal), Banerjee's family relocated to his uncle's place in Jamshedpur before partition.

Banerjee represented Eastern Railways throughout his career and had never played for Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

During his time with the national team, Banerjee managed to bag 65 international goals in 84 appearances.

He played a key role and led India in the 1960 Rome Olympics, scoring the famous equaliser against a flamboyant French team in a 1-1 draw. Banarjee also won the gold medal at the Jakarta Asian Games in 1992.

PK also represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and guided his side to a formidable 4-2 win over Australia in the quarterfinals.

His contribution to Indian football was duly recognised by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), who awarded him the Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.