Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza and horse Seigneur Medicott book place in final

Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza gave Indian happiness as he along with gelding Seigneur Medicott will participate in the final stage of equestrian eventing - show jumping - on Monday. This event will be to make it to the medal round of the event in the Tokyo Olympics.

Of the 51 rider-horse pairs, only the top 25 (including those tied for 25th place) will make it to the eventing final. The second round will be of show jumping and it will decide the podium in the discipline at Tokyo 2020.

Mirza is currently placed in 22nd position with 39.20 points.

More to follow...