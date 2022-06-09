Indonesia Masters 2022: Indian duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy storm into second round of mixed doubles

Reported By: | Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 09, 2022, 06:46 AM IST

Ashwini Ponnappa

The Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy stormed into the second round of mixed doubles of the ongoing Indonesia Masters 2022 in Jakarta on Wednesday. The Indian pair defeated Indonesia's Hafiz Faizal and Serena Kani 21-15, 21-14 in a match that lasted for 29 minutes.

Earlier in the day, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu started off her Indonesia Masters 2022 campaign with a win over Denmark's Line Christophersen in the first round of the women's singles category. Playing at Court 1, Sindhu defeated her Danish counterpart 18-21, 21-15, and 21-11.

Apart from her, India's Lakshya Sen defeated Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus in the men's singles category.

Playing in the court 3, Sen defeated his opponent 21-10 and 21-18.

Aakarshi Kashyap registered a first-round defeat against USA's Beiwen Zhang, crashing out of the tournament. Playing in court 1, Kashyap lost the match 12-21, 11-21.