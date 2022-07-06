Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian athletes start training in USA ahead of CWG 2022, World Athletics Championships

Indian athletes in USA

Indian athletes have started their training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in the USA ahead of World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 and Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Many athletes of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) including Murli Shreeshankar and Annu Rani will be training here ahead of these two aforementioned high-profile events.

World Athletics Championships 2022 will be held in Oregon from July 15-July 24, 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8.