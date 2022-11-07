Search icon
Indian Army professionals dominate and win big at 5th MTB Tawang Challenge

Indian Army Extreme Professionals dominated the Men's Elite, 5th Edition MTB Tawang Challenge, as they finished in second and third.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

Indian Army Extreme Professionals dominated the Men's Elite, 5th Edition MTB Tawang Challenge with resounding victory with 1st Runner Up, 2nd runner up, 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 10th & 12th position. 

While David Kumar of Himachal Pradesh finished first in the men's senior category, Prakash Thapa and Saurabh Singh both hailing from the Indian Army's adventure wing finished in second and third respectively. Arunachal's Lindum Kiaka won the women's title.

The National level Cross Country stage event was hosted under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India CFI by the Arunachal Government at Twang w.e.f. 29th to 31st October 2022. It comprised of three stage events i.e. from Dongsengmang (approx 70 kms), Dongsengmang to Zemithang (approx 70 kms) and Zemithang to Madhuri lake, Y Junction (approx 54 km). The event saw 90 top cyclists from across the states fight for the podium.

David Kumar prevailed in the men's senior category clocking a time of 9 hours, 2 minutes and 6:625 seconds. 

Prakash Thapa (9 hrs, 28 mins, 5.121 secs) and Saurabh Singh (9 hrs, 36 mins, 29.182 secs), both from the army’s adventure wing (AAW), came in second and third position, respectively. 

Kamlesh Rana of AAW, Shiven of Himachal Pradesh and Tarun Yadav of AAW finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Tsewang Norboo of Leh clinched the men's Junior title clocking 8 hours, 25 minutes and 26:166 seconds. Arjun Subba of Assam and Chomson Ngemu of Arunachal Pradesh came in second and third place.

Lindum Kiaka of Arunachal Pradesh won the women's title while Madhya Pradesh native Hemlata Dhakad came in second.

