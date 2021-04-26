Seven from India women's hockey team, including skipper Rani Rampal, test COVID-19 positive

India women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal and six other team members have tested positive for the coronavirus upon return from their respective hometowns to their training base at SAI Bengaluru.

Apart from Rani, Savita Punia, Sharmila Devi, Rajani, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, and Sushila have also contracted the virus. In addition, two members of the support staff have also tested positive for the COVID-19.

All the players and support staff are asymptomatic and have been isolated and kept under observation at the SAI NCOE Bangalore, SAI informed.

"7 members of the Indian women's hockey team and two support staff have tested positive for COVID-19. They were tested on April 24, post quarantine after their return from their respective hometowns to their training base at SAI Bengaluru, as per the laid down protocol," SAI said in a statement.

"The seven players who have tested positive are Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Sharmila Devi, Rajani, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, and Sushila. In addition, video analyst Amrutaprakash and scientific advisor Wayne Lombard have also tested positive," it added.

The 25-member core probable group for the Tokyo Olympic Games reported for the National Coaching Camp after a 10-day break on April 18. The group underwent mandatory quarantine before commencing their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

In January, the Indian women's team toured Argentina where they played seven matches between their junior team, B team and the senior squad ranked number two in the world. This was the team's first tour in 12 months.

In February, the team traveled to Dusseldorf, Germany where they played four matches against the senior side.