India Women record their highest-ever ODI total on England soil

On Wednesday, September 21, India Women recorded their second-highest score in WODIs. At the second of three one-day internationals in Canterbury, the Women in Blue scored 333 for the loss of five wickets against England Women.

Harmanpreet Kaur batted brilliantly, scoring 143* off 111 balls with 18 fours and four sixes. She began her knock with caution after Charlotte Dean had gotten rid of Yastika Bhatia, who was beginning to appear threatening.

She raced to her century off 100 balls after she got her half-century off 64 balls. There was no stopping her after she hit the three-figure mark. Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar were very supportive to Harmanpreet Kaur.

India scored 62 runs in the final three overs. Freya Kemp, a left-arm pacer, took the brunt of Harmanpreet's strong strokeplay at St Lawrence Ground.

Kemp finished with figures of 10-0-82-1 and she conceded seven wides as well. Harleen Deol lent her apt support, scoring 58 vital runs in her 113-run partnership with the skipper.

India's best WODI score of 358/2 came against Ireland in Potchefstroom in May 2017. Deepti Sharma struck 188 from 160 balls in the game, which remains the best individual score by an Indian woman in ODIs.

India also set a new WODIs record, breaking their previous best of 281/3 in Derby during the 2017 World Cup.

England also conceded their second-highest ODI total, with Australia scoring 356/5 in April 2022 during the 2022 World Cup.

