India women football team to play against Brazil, Chile, Venezuela in Manaus

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has arranged for the participation of the Indian senior women's national team in an international tournament in Manaus, where they will play three matches against Brazil, Chile and Venezuela.

The Indian women start their campaign against Brazil on November 25, followed by matches against Chile on November 28 and Venezuela on December 1. This will actually be the first time any Indian senior national team plays against either Brazil, Chile or Venezuela.Former FIFA World Cup runner-up Brazil is ranked 7th in the FIFA Women's Football Rankings, while Chile is at 37 and Venezuela at 56. India is currently ranked 57th.

Está com saudade das #GuerreirasDoBrasil? Então prepare-se que na próxima janela de jogos tem o Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino, em Manaus!



Confira os detalhes da agenda de jogos. pic.twitter.com/GXi3sNpVom — Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) November 7, 2021

The exposure tour is part of the Indian women's team's preparations for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022. The Indian women had last month travelled to Dubai, Bahrain and Sweden to play a number of friendly matches, while earlier in 2021 they had travelled to Turkey and Uzbekistan. for international exposure travel.

As a governing body, we want to provide the best platform for the preparation of our women's senior team as they prepare for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022. Brazil and Chile are regular World Cup teams, and I'm sure playing against such oppositions will help our women's team to grow in height, says Kushal Das, Secretary-General, AIFF in an official statement.

"We are also in the final stages of completing the schedule for the four-nation tournament in Kerala in December so that the women's team will have valuable international exposure," the general secretary added.