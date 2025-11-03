India wins ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: PM Modi lauds team’s historic triumph, says, ‘Spectacular win and…’

India’s women’s cricket team made history by winning their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final. The victory drew nationwide praise from leaders, cricketers, and fans, marking a new era for women’s cricket and inspiring millions across India.

India erupted in jubilation as the women’s cricket team captured their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa in a gripping final that had millions on the edge of their seats. The victory was not just a sporting achievement but a defining national moment, celebrated as one of the most emotional chapters in India’s sporting history.

A Moment That Defined a Generation

The win marked India’s first-ever Women’s World Cup win, a dream decades in the making. As the players celebrated on the field, the entire nation joined in, proud of a team that showcased resilience, belief, and unity. Messages of congratulations poured in from every corner of the country, reflecting the sheer scale of the achievement and its emotional impact on the people.

Nation’s Leaders Applaud the Champions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in applauding the historic feat, calling the team’s performance 'spectacular.' He praised the players for their skill, teamwork, and unwavering determination, adding that their success had “not only lifted a trophy but elevated the entire landscape of women’s cricket in India.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi echoed this sentiment, describing the victory as one that had 'touched a billion hearts.' He lauded the players for their courage and composure, saying their journey had rekindled the nation’s spirit and inspired countless young girls to dream without limits.

Business magnate Anand Mahindra also joined in, emphasising that the team’s victory was a powerful lesson in perseverance and leadership, qualities that would guide the next generation of achievers.

A Wave of National Pride

From political leaders to celebrities, the outpouring of pride and admiration was unanimous. Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the win as a 'crowning moment for the nation,' while Union Minister Smriti Irani called it a 'wave of pure joy' sweeping across India. Nitin Gadkari saluted the champions for embodying the strength of Nari Shakti, the power of women.

Cricket legends, too, shared their heartfelt tributes. Sachin Tendulkar said this victory would do for girls what the 1983 World Cup did for boys, ignite a generation’s dreams. Virender Sehwag added that the team had 'won not just a title but every Indian heart.'

Respect for South Africa and a Global Message

Even as India celebrated, admiration flowed toward South Africa’s spirited effort. Former Proteas star AB de Villiers congratulated India and remarked that the women’s game worldwide was 'booming like never before.'

Leaders from various states joined the nationwide cheer. Tamil Nadu’s M.K. Stalin called the win 'a milestone that will inspire generations,' while Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated with the words, 'Mhari chhoriyan chhoro se kam hain ke.' Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren added that the victory belonged to 'every daughter, sister, and mother who dares to dream.'

A New Era for Indian Cricket

From small shops to glowing television screens, India celebrated as one. This wasn’t just about lifting a trophy; it was about redefining what was possible. The women of Indian cricket had turned ambition into achievement, proving that dreams, when pursued with courage, can truly change history.