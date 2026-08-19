India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2026: Shubman Gill eyes WTC final after 165-run Galle win

India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in Galle. Manav Suthar took 10 wickets. Captain Shubman Gill now eyes the WTC final.

India won the first Test against Sri Lanka by 165 runs in Galle on Wednesday. The victory gave India a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and marked the team’s 600th Test match. Captain Shubman Gill said the team is now focused on reaching the World Test Championship final.

Suthar’s 10-wicket Haul seals win

The star was Manav Suthar, a left-arm spinner. In the second innings, he helped India bowl Sri Lanka out for 206 by taking 10 wickets. Day 5 began with Sri Lanka at 84/4, needing 288 more runs. Before collapsing, they batted for a period and a half. Five minutes after the game concluded, it started to rain. After the game, Gill gave Suthar compliments. "His bowling has been outstanding. Gill remarked, "Looks like a very promising guy and someone who can play for India for a long time."

Gill: 'Test wins don’t come easy'

Gill described it as a "very satisfying win" in an interview with broadcasters. He claimed that although the weather made the outcome questionable, the squad performed admirably. Gill claimed that the pitch was difficult during India's batting in the second innings. Our goal for the third inning was to reach about 400. We wanted to play more aggressively because it was difficult to score runs at will on the wicket. On days four and five, we weren't sure how many overs we could bowl," he continued. Following the game, Dhananjaya de Silva, the captain of both India and Sri Lanka, posed with the trophy.

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Big boost ahead of WTC

India will feel more confident after winning in Galle, a spin-friendly location. On comparable fields, the team has suffered at home against South Africa and New Zealand. India advanced in the WTC cycle as a consequence. "The ultimate objective is the WTC Final. Test victories are difficult to get, but this one is enjoyable, Gill remarked. India will have another opportunity to win the series in the second Test.