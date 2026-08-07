India vs Sri Lanka: BCCI confirms Shubman Gill finger injury; Is KL Rahul set to lead in series opener?

Shubman Gill missed Day 1 of India’s warm-up vs Sri Lanka XI after a finger injury in practice. BCCI said it’s precautionary and KL Rahul captained the side in Colombo.

India Test captain Shubman Gill missed Day 1 of India’s warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo on August 7, 2026, after injuring his right ring finger during practice on Thursday. KL Rahul led the team in his absence.

Injury update and captaincy change

Gill sustained an 'impact injury' to his right ring finger during India's training session, according to the BCCI. The board described it as a preventative measure. 'Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. KL Rahul will lead the team in Gill's absence,' the BCCI posted on X at 9:37 AM. In advance of the next two-Test series, the medical staff is monitoring his recuperation. Whether he will participate in the warm-up game later is yet unknown.

Toss and playing XIs

In Colombo, the Sri Lanka XI decided to bat first after winning the toss. India's bowlers have an opportunity to adapt to local conditions during the match. Sri Lanka XI will be led by Sonal Dinusha and includes Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, wicketkeeper Anjala Bandara, Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, and Ravindu Rasantha. For India, Shubman Gill is named in the squad, but KL Rahul will captain in his absence. The team also features Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, and Gurnoor Brar.

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Preparation before tests

Before the series, this is India's sole red-ball match. Despite the possibility of rain, head coach Gautam Gambhir advised players to use every practice to prepare. 'We are aware of what is ahead. Whether we are batting first or bowling first, on the morning of the fifteenth, we will be completely prepared because we can perform volume, push our boundaries and check all the boxes,' Gambhir stated. All eyes will be on the medical update and whether Rahul stays captain in the series opener while Gill is now out.