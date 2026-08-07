FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
VTDS signs landmark strategic technology partnership with DEUS Automation

VTDS signs landmark strategic technology partnership with DEUS Automation

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey sign 'Mecca Joint Defence Agreement' amid Middle East war

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey sign 'Mecca Joint Defence Agreement' amid war

Internet Cinematic Launches AI-Driven Film Studio to Strengthen India-Japan Creative Collaboration From New Delhi to Tokyo

Internet Cinematic Launches AI-Driven Film Studio to Strengthen India-Japan Crea

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

India vs Sri Lanka: BCCI confirms Shubman Gill finger injury; Is KL Rahul set to lead in series opener?

Shubman Gill missed Day 1 of India’s warm-up vs Sri Lanka XI after a finger injury in practice. BCCI said it’s precautionary and KL Rahul captained the side in Colombo.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 07, 2026, 01:00 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka: BCCI confirms Shubman Gill finger injury; Is KL Rahul set to lead in series opener?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India Test captain Shubman Gill missed Day 1 of India’s warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo on August 7, 2026, after injuring his right ring finger during practice on Thursday. KL Rahul led the team in his absence.

Injury update and captaincy change

Gill sustained an 'impact injury' to his right ring finger during India's training session, according to the BCCI. The board described it as a preventative measure. 'Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. KL Rahul will lead the team in Gill's absence,' the BCCI posted on X at 9:37 AM. In advance of the next two-Test series, the medical staff is monitoring his recuperation. Whether he will participate in the warm-up game later is yet unknown.

Toss and playing XIs

In Colombo, the Sri Lanka XI decided to bat first after winning the toss. India's bowlers have an opportunity to adapt to local conditions during the match. Sri Lanka XI will be led by Sonal Dinusha and includes Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, wicketkeeper Anjala Bandara, Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, and Ravindu Rasantha. For India, Shubman Gill is named in the squad, but KL Rahul will captain in his absence. The team also features Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, and Gurnoor Brar.

Also read: Women's Asia Cup 2026 schedule announced: India to face Pakistan on THIS date in Dubai

Preparation before tests

Before the series, this is India's sole red-ball match. Despite the possibility of rain, head coach Gautam Gambhir advised players to use every practice to prepare. 'We are aware of what is ahead. Whether we are batting first or bowling first, on the morning of the fifteenth, we will be completely prepared because we can perform volume, push our boundaries and check all the boxes,' Gambhir stated. All eyes will be on the medical update and whether Rahul stays captain in the series opener while Gill is now out.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
VTDS signs landmark strategic technology partnership with DEUS Automation
VTDS signs landmark strategic technology partnership with DEUS Automation
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey sign 'Mecca Joint Defence Agreement' amid Middle East war
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey sign 'Mecca Joint Defence Agreement' amid war
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition, case adjourned
TN CM Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce plea, case adjourned
Internet Cinematic Launches AI-Driven Film Studio to Strengthen India-Japan Creative Collaboration From New Delhi to Tokyo
Internet Cinematic Launches AI-Driven Film Studio to Strengthen India-Japan Crea
Exclusive: Sunny Deol on whether his Pakistani fans will be glad that Batwara 1947 isn't anti-Pakistan: 'They're looking at you from...'
Sunny on whether his Pakistani fans will be happy with Batwara 1947
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement