India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Sanjay Manjrekar labels bad light situation as 'drama', calls it 'unprofessional'

Sanjay Manjrekar called Sri Lanka unprofessional for arguing over bad light on Day 2 of 2nd Test vs India in Colombo, as Prabath Jayasuriya was dismissed by Manav Suthar before stumps.

Sanjay Manjrekar criticised Sri Lanka for unprofessional conduct after players argued with umpires regarding poor lighting during the 2nd Test against India in Colombo. On Day 2, batters Prabath Jayasuriya and Kamil Mishara sought to stop play due to inadequate light, but umpires chose to continue, enabling India to take advantage of the conditions.

Manjrekar slams Sri Lanka for losing focus

Speaking on Sony Sports Network was former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar. He claimed that Sri Lanka had acted in an unprofessional manner. Players can report poor lighting to umpires, he said, but they shouldn't lose sight of the ball."That seems slightly unprofessional to me. You can't take your eyes off the ball, even though I know you want to tell the umpire that the light is poor. Manjrekar said, "I assumed they weren't paying attention to the ball because of the horrible light circumstances and their frustration with the umpire.

He noted that the light conditions were not so poor that players couldn't see the ball, although there is a threshold of darkness considered bad light. Jayasuriya, acting as a nightwatchman, was dismissed by left-arm spinner Manav Suthar shortly before stumps. Manjrekar commended Suthar for his excellent delivery and praised pacer Prasidh Krishna for his bowling at the end.

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India praised for handling rain-hit day

Rain had an impact on Day 2. Before the game ended, India reduced Sri Lanka to two wickets behind despite disruptions. Manjrekar praised India for strategically applying pressure to the umpires. Indian players remained on the field and demonstrated their desire to begin play when coverings were put on due to the rain.

He claimed that since India is now a major player in the game of cricket, the umpires are under pressure when they stand on the field thinking play can begin. He claimed India will be pleased with the two late wickets and did a good job on a day impacted by the weather.