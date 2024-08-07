India vs Spain, Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch men's hockey bronze medal match on TV and online

This match will also mark the final Olympic appearance for Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

The Indian men's hockey team experienced a devastating 2-3 defeat against the reigning world champions, Germany, in the semi-final at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday, August 6th.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the team will now compete against Spain in the bronze medal match, after Spain was defeated 0-4 by the Netherlands.

Although Spain will pose a tough challenge, having eliminated Belgium in the quarter-final, the Indian team is determined to give their best performance.

Live Streaming Details

When is India vs Spain, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 bronze medal match?

The India vs Spain bronze medal match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held on 8th August, Thursday from 5:30 PM IST at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

Where to watch India vs Spain, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 bronze medal match?

The Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match, India vs Spain will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema.

