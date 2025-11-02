India vs South Africa, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Head to head record, predicted playing XIs, toss, pitch report, weather forecast

India and South Africa clash in the historic 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup Final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. With both teams seeking their maiden title, fans can expect a high-scoring thriller on a flat pitch, weather permitting, as two resilient sides battle for cricketing glory.

The stage is set for a historic showdown as India take on South Africa in the final of the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. With neither team having lifted the trophy before, cricket fans are guaranteed to witness a new name etched into the history books.

A Battle Between Two Uncrowned Contenders

When these two sides met earlier in the league stage, fans were treated to a thriller that went down to the wire, largely thanks to Nadine de Klerk’s heroics, which rescued South Africa from the jaws of defeat. If the final offers even half that drama, an electrifying evening of cricket awaits.

India’s Road to the Final: A Story of Resilience

As co-hosts, India entered the tournament under intense pressure and experienced a rollercoaster campaign. After starting strongly with two wins, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team endured a rough patch, losing three consecutive games, including demoralising defeats to South Africa and England, followed by a major setback against Australia.

However, India refused to crumble. They bounced back with a must-win victory over New Zealand and then produced one of their most commanding performances of the tournament by defeating defending champions Australia in the semifinal. Their campaign has been far from smooth, but their grit and determination have carried them to the brink of a historic maiden title.

While the playing XI is expected to remain unchanged, there is still an outside chance of Sneh Rana being drafted in to strengthen the spin attack.

South Africa’s Dream Run

South Africa, often labelled the underdogs, have silenced critics with their balanced squad and deep pool of all-rounders. Under Laura Wolvaardt’s captaincy, they have found momentum at just the right time. Wolvaardt’s form at the top, combined with the power of Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, and Nadine de Klerk, gives the Proteas a formidable edge.

Their semifinal victory over England was emphatic, showcasing both composure and teamwork. With their current combination clicking perfectly, South Africa are unlikely to make any changes to their lineup for the final.

Head-to-Head records in ODIs

Historically, India has enjoyed the upper hand in one-day internationals against South Africa. Since their first meeting in 1997, India have won 20 of the 34 encounters, while South Africa have emerged victorious in 13, with one match ending without a result.

In Women’s World Cup clashes, the contest has been more evenly matched. India has claimed three wins from five meetings, while South Africa has won twice. The statistics set the stage for another fiercely competitive contest between two sides that have grown into modern powerhouses of women’s cricket.

Pitch and Weather Report

The DY Patil Stadium has emerged as one of the most batting-friendly venues of the tournament. The flat surface and compact boundaries promise plenty of runs, and scores over 330 have already been posted here in recent matches.

While teams might prefer to chase due to potential dew, conditions could change depending on the weather. Navi Mumbai is expected to be humid with a 25–30% chance of rain. Intermittent showers may cause brief interruptions, but a reserve day on Monday ensures the final will reach its conclusion.

Toss and Match Timings

The toss will be held at 2:30 PM IST, with the first ball scheduled for 3:00 PM IST. Captains may be tempted to bat first and apply scoreboard pressure, given the venue’s high-scoring nature.

Predicted Playing XIs

India Women:

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

South Africa Women:

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen

Both India and South Africa have waited years for this moment, a chance to claim their first-ever World Cup crown. With star power on both sides, form peaking at the right time, and an expectant crowd in Navi Mumbai, the 2025 Women’s World Cup final promises to be a fitting climax to an unforgettable tournament.