India vs Singapore live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SIN in Hung Thinh Tournament 2022

Sunil Chhetri-led Indian football team is all set to take on Singapore in the Hung Thinh Tournament 2022. Here's all you need to know about the match.

Sunil Chhetri-led India will face off against Singapore in an international friendly as part of the Hung Thinh Tournament 2022 on Saturday. Apart from India and Singapore, Vietnam the hosts are also part of the tournament.

The Indian football team come into this fixture on the back of a three-match winning streak having defeated Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in June during their 2023 AFC Asian Qualifying third round.

Igor Stimac's side have booked their berth in the continental tournament and will eye another piece of silverware to keep the momentum going.

The Blue Tigers are favourites coming into this match, as Singapore are ranked 159 in FIFA rankings, and they have already lost to Vietnam 4-0 earlier on Wednesday.

MATCHDAY



The #BlueTigers are all set to face-up against Singapore today



Thong Nhat, Vietnam

5.30 PM IST

@EurosportIN / Indian Football Facebook Page#INDSGP #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/1IHhgBrUBN — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 24, 2022

The Croatian head coach has called a 23-man squad with Pritam Kotal, Manvir Singh and Subhashish Bose among some notable absentees, however, Rahul KP and Lallianzuala Chhangte have been included in the roster.

Here's all you need to know about India vs Singapore, international friendly

When will India vs Singapore, international friendly take place?

India vs Singapore, international friendly will be played on Saturday, September 24.

Where will India vs Singapore, international friendly take place?

India vs Singapore, international friendly will be played at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Vietnam

What time will India vs Singapore, international friendly begin?

India vs Singapore, international friendly will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs Singapore, international friendly live on TV in India?

India vs Singapore, international friendly will be telecasted on the Eurosport TV channel in India.

Where can you watch India vs Singapore, international friendly live streaming in India?

India vs Singapore, international friendly live streaming will be available on the JioTV app in India.

India vs Singapore probable playing XI

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (gk); Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri (c)

Singapore: Hassan Sunny (gk); Irfan Fandi, Hariss Harun (c), Amirul Adli; Nazrul Nazari, Shahdan Sulaiman, Shah Shahiran, Adam Swandi, Sahil Suhaimi, Ikhsan Fandi, Taufik Suparno