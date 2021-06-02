India vs Qatar, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Match preview, key players, when and where to watch in India

India are all set to resume their World Cup qualifiers on June 3 against Qatar, a team that is 47 places higher in the FIFA rankings.

The Blue Tigers are currently placed fourth in Group E with three points from five matches. Qatar are at the top of the table with 13 points while Oman are hot on their heels with 12.

Igor Stimac's side are nearly out of contention for the top two spots but a third-place finish is well within the reach. It will help book them a direct berth in the third round for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

If India finishes fourth then also they can qualify for the Asian Cup qualifying third round if they finish amongst the four best fourth-placed teams across all groups. If India finishes fifth in the table, they will have to participate in the Asian Cup Qualifying play-off round.

When and where to watch India vs Qatar, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Where and when is India vs Qatar, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match being played?

The India vs Qatar, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will be played on June 03, 2021, at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

What time does India vs Qatar, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match begin?

The India vs Qatar, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 3.

Where to watch India vs Qatar, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers live in India (TV channels)?

The India vs Qatar, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers live match will be telecasted on Star Sports 2/ Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/ Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla

How and where to watch online India vs Qatar, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers live streaming?

The India vs Qatar, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers live telecast will be available online on HotStar in India.

India vs Qatar: Squads

India Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Apuia, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Md, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique K.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.

Qatar Squad:

Goalkeepers: Saad Al-Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Mahmoud Abunada, Salah Zakaria.

Defenders: Musab Khoder, Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Ahmed Suhail, Boualem Khoukhi, Homam Ahmed, Sultan Al-Brake, Abdelkarim Hassan,

Midfielders: Salem Al-Hajri, Assim Madibo, Karim Boudiaf, Khalid Muneer, Abdulaziz Hatem, Youssef Abdel Razaq, Mohammed Waad, Hassan Al-Haydo, Abdullah Abdulsalam,

Forwards: Mohammed Muntari, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif, Ismaeel Mohammad, Ahmed Alaaeldin.