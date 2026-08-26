India vs Panama before Brazil and Cape Verde? AIFF eyes blockbuster international friendlies

India could face Panama in an international friendly before taking on Brazil and Cape Verde with the AIFF reportedly exploring a blockbuster schedule. The potential fixtures would give the Indian football team valuable exposure against higher-ranked opponents ahead of major international challenges.

Indian football fans have a lot to look forward to this year. The highly anticipated match against Brazil is set for October 3 in Kolkata but there's more on the agenda. India might also line up against Cape Verde on October 6 with Kolkata or Kochi as possible venues. Now, there’s talk of a third opponent entering the mix. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is working to schedule a game with Panama, possibly before the other fixtures.

So, who exactly will India play?

According to Times Now, the game against Panama might happen on September 26 or 27 though the venue is still up in the air. Sports Now reports that while the Cape Verde match hasn’t been finalized, there’s also a chance India could face Uruguay. In November, two matches against New Zealand are on the cards.

Speaking of Panama, they haven’t had the best run recently. Coached by Thomas Christiansen, originally from Denmark, Panama is ranked 44th in the world. They shared a group with England, Croatia and Ghana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Panama lost every match, failed to score and exited in the first round.

Some might question why AIFF is lining up such strong opposition but officials are standing by the decision. One AIFF representative said these matches are important for the team’s growth. Battling tougher opponents gives players the exposure and experience they need. He pointed out that India faced similarly tough sides in the Nehru Cup—like losing just 1-0 to Argentina—and it boosted the team’s confidence.

Looking back at the recent World Cup, Brazil made it to the Round of 16 and has lifted the trophy five times. Cape Verde had their first taste of World Cup action but went out in the Round of 32. Uruguay, who were the inaugural world champions in 1930, didn’t get out of the group stage this time. New Zealand’s run ended early, too—they couldn’t make it past the group stage.

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