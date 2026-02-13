FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Farhan Akhtar to make Hollywood debut as Pandit Ravi Shankar in The Beatles biopic, know how sitar icon inspired British rock band

After Hasina's exit, voters back BNP, reject Islamist coalition in landmark election, how may it impact India?

'Teri dhajjiya uda dunga': Harbhajan Singh fumes at former Pakistan cricketer over insinuating remark, issues fiery warning

T20 World Cup 2026: Blessing Muzarabani takes four-fer as Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs in Colombo

Dhurandhar: Pirated DVDs of Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster being sold in Pakistan for just Rs 16 - Watch viral video

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Celebrating unsung heroes and changemakers across diverse fields

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Mohammad Amir targets unwell Abhishek Sharma ahead of iconic clash, says 'He is just...'

Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo before 'critics speak and box office delivers'

Wispr Flow and Claude Cowork: A Shift Toward Voice-Driven AI Work

Varun Dhawan reveals what Salman Khan advised him in a 2 am call amid Border 2 trolling: 'He did not need to do that'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Teri dhajjiya uda dunga': Harbhajan Singh fumes at former Pakistan cricketer over insinuating remark, issues fiery warning

Harbhajan Singh fumes at former Pakistan cricketer over insinuating remark

T20 World Cup 2026: Blessing Muzarabani takes four-fer as Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs in Colombo

T20 World Cup 2026: Blessing Muzarabani takes four-fer as Zimbabwe stun Australi

Dhurandhar: Pirated DVDs of Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster being sold in Pakistan for just Rs 16 - Watch viral video

Pirated DVDs of Dhurandhar being sold in Pakistan for just Rs 16

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat; Check inside photos

PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws, know about family of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter-in-law

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws

Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory in Bangladesh election—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey

Tarique Rahman: How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey

HomeSports

SPORTS

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Mohammad Amir targets unwell Abhishek Sharma ahead of iconic clash, says 'He is just...'

Mohammad Amir has criticised Abhishek Sharma ahead of the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, calling him a high-risk batter. While Amir questioned his technique, Abhishek’s strong T20 record and past performances against Pakistan highlight his impact potential.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 13, 2026, 01:51 PM IST

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Mohammad Amir targets unwell Abhishek Sharma ahead of iconic clash, says 'He is just...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The build-up to Sunday’s high-voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter has taken a sharp turn after Mohammad Amir publicly criticised India opener Abhishek Sharma. The former Pakistan fast bowler labelled the young batter 'just a slogger,' questioning his technique and consistency ahead of the marquee fixture.

Abhishek endured a disappointing start to the tournament, falling for a first-ball duck against the USA. He then missed the Namibia match in Delhi due to illness and remains a doubtful starter as the squad prepares to travel to Sri Lanka for the much-anticipated contest.

'High-Risk Game': Amir’s Technical Critique

Speaking on the show Haarna Mana Hai, Amir said that from what he has observed, Abhishek relies heavily on aggressive stroke play rather than solid technique. According to Amir, the left-hander looks to attack almost every delivery, making him vulnerable when conditions are challenging.

Amir suggested that while Abhishek can be destructive on his day, his approach carries significant risk. He also questioned whether the Indian opener could handle even slight swing movement with the same attacking confidence, adding that true technical quality is tested in such situations.

The comments have further intensified an already charged atmosphere surrounding the India–Pakistan showdown, which comes amid recent tensions between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council.

Rashid Latif Offers Balanced Perspective

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif echoed parts of Amir’s assessment but also acknowledged Abhishek’s effectiveness in T20 cricket. Latif pointed out that Abhishek has limited exposure in First-Class and ODI formats, operating largely within the shortest format where attacking intent is key.

He noted that the batter often creates room to free his arms and thrives on proactive stroke play. While that method can appear risky, Latif credited Abhishek for maximising his strengths.

Proven Record Despite Criticism

Despite recent setbacks, Abhishek’s numbers tell a strong story. In just 39 T20Is, he has scored 1,297 runs, including two centuries and eight half-centuries. His explosive 135 against England at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium last year underlined his ability to dominate quality attacks.

Having already produced impactful knocks against Pakistan in last year’s Asia Cup, Abhishek has shown he can deliver on big occasions. Though currently recovering from illness, signs suggest he is regaining fitness. Whether he features on Sunday remains uncertain, but his presence would add another layer of intrigue to cricket’s most celebrated rivalry.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Hasina's exit, voters back BNP, reject Islamist coalition in landmark election, how may it impact India?
After Hasina's exit, voters back BNP, reject Islamist coalition, impact on India
'Teri dhajjiya uda dunga': Harbhajan Singh fumes at former Pakistan cricketer over insinuating remark, issues fiery warning
Harbhajan Singh fumes at former Pakistan cricketer over insinuating remark
T20 World Cup 2026: Blessing Muzarabani takes four-fer as Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs in Colombo
T20 World Cup 2026: Blessing Muzarabani takes four-fer as Zimbabwe stun Australi
Dhurandhar: Pirated DVDs of Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster being sold in Pakistan for just Rs 16 - Watch viral video
Pirated DVDs of Dhurandhar being sold in Pakistan for just Rs 16
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Celebrating unsung heroes and changemakers across diverse fields
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Celebrating unsung heroes and changemakers
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat; Check inside photos
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws, know about family of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter-in-law
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws
Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory in Bangladesh election—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
Tarique Rahman: How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion: Photos of Smriti Irani, Hiten Tejwani and Apara Mehta go viral
Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion
Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law, know her profession, family background and more
Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law Shweana
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement