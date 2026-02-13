Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Mohammad Amir targets unwell Abhishek Sharma ahead of iconic clash, says 'He is just...'

Mohammad Amir has criticised Abhishek Sharma ahead of the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, calling him a high-risk batter. While Amir questioned his technique, Abhishek’s strong T20 record and past performances against Pakistan highlight his impact potential.

The build-up to Sunday’s high-voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter has taken a sharp turn after Mohammad Amir publicly criticised India opener Abhishek Sharma. The former Pakistan fast bowler labelled the young batter 'just a slogger,' questioning his technique and consistency ahead of the marquee fixture.

Abhishek endured a disappointing start to the tournament, falling for a first-ball duck against the USA. He then missed the Namibia match in Delhi due to illness and remains a doubtful starter as the squad prepares to travel to Sri Lanka for the much-anticipated contest.

'High-Risk Game': Amir’s Technical Critique

Speaking on the show Haarna Mana Hai, Amir said that from what he has observed, Abhishek relies heavily on aggressive stroke play rather than solid technique. According to Amir, the left-hander looks to attack almost every delivery, making him vulnerable when conditions are challenging.

Amir suggested that while Abhishek can be destructive on his day, his approach carries significant risk. He also questioned whether the Indian opener could handle even slight swing movement with the same attacking confidence, adding that true technical quality is tested in such situations.

The comments have further intensified an already charged atmosphere surrounding the India–Pakistan showdown, which comes amid recent tensions between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council.

"Honestly, he's just a slogger. His chances of failure are high. He’s not a technically sound batsman. It’s not difficult to tackle such a batsman if you bowl on the body line. He will also struggle against slow balls." pic.twitter.com/6lsABj8sdl — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) February 13, 2026

Rashid Latif Offers Balanced Perspective

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif echoed parts of Amir’s assessment but also acknowledged Abhishek’s effectiveness in T20 cricket. Latif pointed out that Abhishek has limited exposure in First-Class and ODI formats, operating largely within the shortest format where attacking intent is key.

He noted that the batter often creates room to free his arms and thrives on proactive stroke play. While that method can appear risky, Latif credited Abhishek for maximising his strengths.

Proven Record Despite Criticism

Despite recent setbacks, Abhishek’s numbers tell a strong story. In just 39 T20Is, he has scored 1,297 runs, including two centuries and eight half-centuries. His explosive 135 against England at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium last year underlined his ability to dominate quality attacks.

Having already produced impactful knocks against Pakistan in last year’s Asia Cup, Abhishek has shown he can deliver on big occasions. Though currently recovering from illness, signs suggest he is regaining fitness. Whether he features on Sunday remains uncertain, but his presence would add another layer of intrigue to cricket’s most celebrated rivalry.