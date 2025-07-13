India vs Pakistan: Neeraj Chopra to face Arshad Nadeem for 1st time since Paris Olympics at THIS league

Nearly after year later, India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra will be taking on Pakistan's javelin star Arshad Nadeem at an international league. Know more about it.

Neeraj Chopra, two-time Olympic medallist, is all set to lock horns with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for the first time in nearly a year after the Paris Olympics 2024. He will face Nadeem at the Silesia Diamond League 2025, which is scheduled to take place on August 16 in Poland. In their previous encounter, Nadeem clinched the Gold medal with an Olympic record-shattering throw of 92.97 metres, whereas Neeraj settled for a Silver medal. Meanwhile, the official list for the Silesia Diamond League 2025 is yet to be announced, but it is confirmed that both the Indian and Pakistani players will feature as contestants.

A statement was quoted by Olympics.com which reads, ''Neeraj Chopra will face Arshad Nadeem. The Indian-Pakistani battle awaiting the Polish fans will be the first opportunity for revenge after the Paris Olympics.''

Neeraj Chopra's recent achievements

Chopra took the top honours in the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, a competition named after him at Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru earlier on July 5.

Earlier, World Athletics updated the rankings, increasing Neeraj's points to 1,445 compared to Peters' tally of 1,431, according to Olympics.com. Also, Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem sits at number four with 1,370 points to his name.

Neeraj lost his top spot to Peters back in September 2024, just shortly after the Paris Olympics, where he attained a silver medal with a throw of 89.45, and Peters took home the bronze.

The year 2025 has been incredible for Neeraj, as he kickstärted with a win at the Potch Invitational in Potchefstroom, South Africa, in April and followed it up with a very special second-place finish at Doha Diamond League, where he crossed the 90-metre mark for the first time ever with a throw of 90.23 m.

(With ANI inputs)