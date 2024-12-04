Araijeet Singh Hundal showcased his exceptional skills by scoring four goals for the winning team, while Dilraj Singh contributed with one goal.

The Indian hockey team emerged victorious over their arch-rivals Pakistan with a score of 5-3 in the final of the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 hockey tournament held in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday. This victory marked India's fifth title in the tournament, further solidifying their dominance in the sport.

Araijeet Singh Hundal showcased his exceptional skills by scoring four goals for the winning team, while Dilraj Singh contributed with one goal. On the other hand, Sufyan Khan scored two goals and Hannan Shahid scored one goal for Pakistan.

Despite Pakistan taking an early lead in the game, India quickly equalized thanks to Araijeet's goal. India then took a commanding 3-1 lead, only for Pakistan to mount a remarkable comeback and level the score at 3-3. However, Araijeet's two goals in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for India.

