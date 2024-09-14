Twitter
Sports

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch IND vs PAK hockey match live on TV and online

India boasts the most successful record in the Asian Champions Trophy, having won the title four times.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 06:40 AM IST

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch IND vs PAK hockey match live on TV and online
India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024
The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, People’s Republic of China, on Saturday will add another chapter to their storied hockey rivalry.

The Indian men’s hockey team, led by the talented drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, will go into the match as the leaders of the table, having convincingly won all four of their Asian Champions Trophy games so far.

As defending champions, India started their campaign with a 3-0 victory over hosts China and followed it up with a 5-1 win against Japan. They then went on to defeat the 2023 finalists Malaysia 8-1 and secured a 3-1 win against the Republic of Korea in their last match.

Pakistan, led by captain Ammad, have also remained unbeaten in the six-nation competition. They currently sit in second place on the points table with two wins and two draws. Pakistan played thrilling 2-2 draws against Malaysia and South Korea in their first two matches, and then secured victories against Japan (2-1) and China (5-1) in their subsequent games.

Both India and Pakistan have already secured their spots in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey semi-finals, which will take place on Monday.

Pakistan holds the lead in the overall head-to-head record against India, with a score of 82-66. However, India has been dominant in recent encounters, winning 14 of the last 16 matches, with the remaining two ending in draws. Pakistan's last victory over India was in the 2016 South Asian Games final in Guwahati.

In their most recent meetings last year, India defeated Pakistan 10-2 in their pool match at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and 4-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.

India boasts the most successful record in the Asian Champions Trophy, having won the title four times.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated IND vs PAK hockey round-robin league match is scheduled to kick off at 1:15 PM IST on September 14. Fans in India can catch all the action live through streaming on SonyLIV or by tuning in to the live telecast on Sony Sports TEN 1 SD, Sony Sports TEN 1 HD, Sony Sports TEN 3 SD, and Sony Sports TEN 3 HD TV channels.

Also read| First time in 92 years: Team India eye major milestone in Test cricket

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
