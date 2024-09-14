India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet's brace helps IND beat PAK 2-1, enter semis unbeaten

Captain Harmanpreet Singh was a standout leader as the Indian men's hockey team triumphed over Pakistan 2-1 in their last group game.

India extended their dominant streak in the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy Hockey with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in Hulunbuir, China on Saturday. Despite facing an early setback with Pakistan taking the lead through Nadeem Ahmed in the eighth minute, India quickly responded as skipper Harmanpreet Singh leveled the score in the 13th minute.

In the second quarter, Harmanpreet once again found the back of the net, giving India the lead which they maintained until the final whistle.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh leads Team India to yet another famous victory against Pakistan.



penalty corners scored in the first half were enough to win this game after Pakistan took the lead in the game in Q1.



Next up Semi Final on Monday. More details to follow.… pic.twitter.com/NWpH5si6aT — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 14, 2024

As defending champions, India has already secured a spot in the semifinals of the tournament after winning all five of their league stage matches. They finished the league stage at the top of the points table.

India has been in exceptional form throughout the tournament, starting with a 3-0 victory over hosts China, followed by a 5-1 win against Japan, an 8-1 triumph over Malaysia, and a 3-1 victory against Korea.

On the other hand, Pakistan has shown resilience in their campaign, starting with two draws before securing wins against Japan and China.

India has historically held the upper hand over Pakistan in recent encounters, with convincing victories in various tournaments. The rivalry between the two teams has been intense, with India emerging victorious in several key matches.

Also read| IPL 2025: Will Chennai Super Kings retain MS Dhoni if BCCI allows only 2 retentions? Report says....