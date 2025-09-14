India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Will rain affect IND vs PAK match? Check Dubai's weather forecast, pitch report

Dubai is ready to host the biggest match of the Asia Cup 2025 as India takes on Pakistan on Sunday, 14 September. Both sides come into the contest after convincing wins in their opening games, making this a potential decider for the top spot in Group A.

As always in Dubai, the weather will be a key factor. According to AccuWeather, the daytime temperature is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius, but with humidity, it will feel closer to 44 degrees Celsius. Thankfully, there is no forecast of rain. However, the players will face tough conditions with wind speeds possibly rising to 33 km/h. Even at night, temperatures will hover around 30 degrees Celsius, with clear skies but less-than-ideal air quality.

The pitch, too, could influence the outcome. A central strip has been prepared for this high-pressure encounter. After India’s first match against the UAE, all-rounder Shivam Dube noted that the surface was already slowing down, which is likely to favour the spinners. As the tournament progresses, spin is expected to play an even bigger role. With dew likely to set in later in the evening, the captain winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.

India and Pakistan have met 19 times in Asia Cup history, with India winning 10, Pakistan 6, and 3 matches ending without a result. The numbers show just how competitive these clashes are. With the weather, pitch, and atmosphere all set, Sunday’s showdown in Dubai promises to deliver another classic.