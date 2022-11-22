India vs New Zealand: Here's why you can't watch 3rd T20I on DD Sports 2, Hotstar; check alternatives

India vs New Zealand: Channels like Star Sports, Ten Sports, and Sony, carry monthly fees.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be played today in Napier. The Men in Blue are one-up in the series as they defeated the Kiwis comprehensively in the second T20I. The first game was washed out. In the last match, there was some confusion among the spectators as to where to watch the match live. While some viewers could watch the match on DD Sports, others couldn't. Here's what happened.

Doordarshan Sports normally telecast all matches involving India even if other channels like Star, Sony or Ten Sports have the contract. However, earlier this week, many fans complained on social media that they couldn't watch the match live.



Here's what transpired. Doordarshan launched a paid channel called DD Sports 2.0. However, DD Sports 1.0, the free-to-air channel of Doordarshan, has the rights to India vs New Zealand series. The channel is decades old and has been telecasting important Indian matches free of cost for several years.

However, DD Sports 2.0 isn't free.

DD Sports 1 is currently the only sports channel that is being aired free of charge.

Other main channels, like Star Sports, Ten Sports, and Sony, carry monthly fees.

The match can't be watched on the Hotstar streaming service, which has been the one-stop solution for fans who want to watch cricket on the go.

However, the series can be watched on Amazon Prime, one of Hotstar's rivals in India.

In order to watch the match on television, one would have to subscribe to the channel on their respective D2H service. No money would be charged for subscribing to the sports channel.

The One-Day International series will start on November 25.