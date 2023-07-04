India vs Kuwait football match: When and where to watch SAFF Championship final online and on TV (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media)

SAFF Championship final: India and Kuwait will face each other in the final match of the SAFF Championship on Tuesday. Football fans are excited to watch the final. India will be aiming to defend the title. The final game of the SAFF Championship will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 4.

This would be India’s 9th successive final in the competition. The Indian football team had a blockbuster start to their SAFF Championship campaign after the beat they won their opening game 4-0 against arch-rivals Pakistan. Now, the question is, how and where one can watch the India vs Kuwait football final?

Where to watch India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match?

The SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will start at 7:30 pm. The final match will be televised live on the DD Bharti channel.



India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match live streaming

India vs Kuwait final match will be streamed live on the FanCode app on a subscription basis.

READ | India’s first Vedic theme park built with Rs 27 crore opens in Noida, check laser and sound show timings

India: Sunil Chhetri, Sahal Samad, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurpreet Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Ishan Pandita, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Liston Colaco, Rahul Bheke, Jeakson Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahim Ali, Amrinder Singh, Akash Mishra, Ashique Kuruniyan

Kuwait: Bader Al Saanoun, Ali Muhaisen, Hasan Al Enezi, Khaled Hajiah, Abdullah Ammar, Sultan Al Enezi, Mahdi Dashti, Mubarak Al Faneni, Ali Khalaf, Eid Al Rashedi, Salman Al Awadi, Sulaiman Abdulghafoor, Ahmad Al Dhefiri, Abdullah Al Fahed, Hamad Al Harbi, Shabaib Al Khaldi, Fawaz Al Otaibi, HAmad Al Qallaf, Mohammad Daham, Reda Hani, Abd Al Rahman Kameel, Athbu Saleh