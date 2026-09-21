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India vs Japan T20I In Doubt? Heavy rain from Typhoon Dujuan hits Sano ground

Typhoon Dujuan washes out India's practice ahead of historic T20I vs Japan; captain Shreyas Iyer says team is unsure of conditions.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 05:56 PM IST

India vs Japan T20I In Doubt? Heavy rain from Typhoon Dujuan hits Sano ground
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India's T20 International debut against Japan was disrupted by Typhoon Dujuan, preventing the team from training due to heavy rain and strong winds. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is stationed in Japan ahead of the match scheduled for Tuesday at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture.

Typhoon Dujuan disrupts training and Asian Games events

Typhoon Dujuan is approaching Japan's Pacific coast, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue warnings for heavy rain, strong winds, and landslide risks in the Kanto region, including Tokyo. Eastern Japan has already seen over 300 mm of rain since Saturday. Officials caution that rainfall could intensify, potentially causing flash floods. Additionally, the adverse weather has led to the postponement of the equestrian events at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya for safety reasons.

India's missed final training session before the Suzuki Cup against Japan leaves players unprepared to assess match conditions. This match marks the first encounter between the two nations in men's international cricket and commemorates 75 years of diplomatic ties. It serves as India's last preparation before their Asian Games campaign begins on September 28, with India as the reigning T20 World Cup champions and Japan ranked 41st in T20Is.

Also read: Ex-India chief selector Chetan Sharma makes big statement on Rohit Sharma’s 2027 World Cup chances

Shreyas Iyer says team unaware of conditions

Captain Shreyas Iyer said the team is excited despite not knowing much about the conditions. "It is going to be a thrilling and exciting match for us. This is the first time we would be playing Japan and do not know much about the conditions or the wicket, but looking forward to having a great match," Iyer said in a video shared by BCCI. He also praised the hospitality in Japan.

"It is beautiful. The people are very cordial, generous, and helpful in nature, which we see back at home as well. The hospitality is brilliant," he said. Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, the captain of Japan, stated that his team wants to do more than simply commemorate the event.

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