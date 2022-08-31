India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 preview: India to test bench strength, Hong Kong to seek attention

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022

Given on their last encounter, India can expect Hong Kong to come out strongly in their Asia Cup Group 'A' clash in Dubai on Wednesday.

India survived a scare from the minnow in the 2018 Asia Cup, which was played in the ODI format. Hong Kong openers Nizakat Khan and Anshuman Rath put on a brilliant 174-run stand to put the cat among the pigeons in chase of 286. Only inexperience held Hong Kong back, allowing India to cruise to a 26-run victory.

For the first time, India and Hong Kong will play a T20I encounter. Both teams have only played two One-Day Internationals against each other.

Dinesh Karthik, who was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant on Sunday, might get another chance. Karthik was unable to show his finishing ability, having faced only one ball in the chase.

This game could provide an opportunity for India to try out new lineups. Batsman Deepak Hooda and spinner R. Ashwin, who both sat out in the previous match, could be given a chance.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong team is stacked with Pakistani and Indian players. The opportunity to play against quality opposition could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these unsung cricketers.

"We look forward to learning and moving forward I am sure we will play more Test nations," said Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan. "Gap (between bigger and small teams) is opportunities. This is our chance to show them we can compete."

In regard to their upcoming encounter against India, Nizakat said that in a T20 game, any side may beat their opponent on any given day. Hong Kong, who remained unblemished in the qualifiers after a great performance in Oman, will look to put on another strong performance when they face overwhelming favourites India.

Meanwhile, head coach Trent Johnson said that the opportunity to play against such powerful opponents is wonderful. "What they (Hong Kong) have accomplished thus far is incredible. It's all about having fun while playing terrific cricket. Hong Kong has earned its place at this level "Johnson added.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K.L. Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Hong Kong Squad: Nizakat Khan (Captain), Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Babar Hayat, Aftab Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Scott McKechnie, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Yasim Murtaza, Dhananjay Rao, Wajid Shah, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Mohammad Waheed.

