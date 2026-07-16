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India Vs England ODI: When did India last play in Cardiff? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli only players to return there after 4341 days

India Vs England ODI: When did India last play in Cardiff?

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India Vs England ODI: When did India last play in Cardiff? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli only players to return there after 4341 days

After 4,341 days, India returns to Cardiff for an ODI. Only Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain from India’s 2014 XI at Sophia Gardens.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 01:35 PM IST

India Vs England ODI: When did India last play in Cardiff? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli only players to return there after 4341 days
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It’s been 4,341 days, 11 years, 10 months and 19 days since India last played an ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. On Thursday, they’re back for the 2nd ODI vs England, and only two players from that 2014 XI are still in the squad: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The last time India played in Cardiff

That was in August of 2014. Using the D/L technique, MS Dhoni's India defeated England by 133 runs. With 100 off 75, 12 fours, and 3 sixes, Suresh Raina stole the show. Dhoni finished undefeated on 52, while Rohit scored 52. Kohli was duped by a duck. Chasing a revised 295, England were bowled out for 161. That five-match series was won 3-1 by India.

4341 days later: Just 4 players remain

In 2026, the only members of India's 2014 Cardiff XI remaining will be Rohit and Kohli.  It's Jos Buttler and Joe Root for England. India leads 1-0 after winning the first match in Birmingham by 6 wickets, and their homecoming lends a sentimental touch to the game.

Also read: Alia Bhatt reacts after Tumbbad 2 announcement: 'Incredibly special to be a part of this world'

Kohli’s 3rd Cardiff ODI, Rohit’s Strong England Record

At Sophia Gardens, Virat Kohli will play his third ODI. His first came in 2011, when he scored 107 off 93 balls, but in a game affected by the weather, England managed to chase it down. Rohit Sharma and Kohli both have excellent ODI records against England. Rohit has scored 857 runs in 24 ODIs at an average of 45.10 with three hundreds and four fifties, whereas Kohli has scored 1,402 runs in 39 ODIs at an average of 40.05 with three hundreds and ten fifties. Thursday in Cardiff will be a combination of nostalgia, retaliation, and a significant opportunity to finish the series with Shubman Gill leading this revamped team.

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