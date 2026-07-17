FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
NEET Result 2026: Women Outshine Men In NEET UG 2026 Result, Scores Big In Merit List

NEET Result 2026: Women Outshine Men In NEET UG 2026 Result, Scores Big In Merit List

Dhyan Sreenivasan jokes about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's 'front row' moment at oath ceremony: 'When I become CM...'

Dhyan Sreenivasan jokes about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's 'front row' moment...'

'Jaan Ka Janamdin': Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt birthday wish for Katrina Kaif wins hearts

'Jaan Ka Janamdin': Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt birthday wish for Katrina Kaif win

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

India vs England ODI: Rohit Sharma scores 37 runs in 2 games; 'Where's the Hitman?'

Rohit Sharma has scored just 37 runs in 2 ODIs vs England with a strike rate of 54.41. His scratchy batting, dot-ball issues and struggles vs seam have raised concerns about his place in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 01:03 PM IST

India vs England ODI: Rohit Sharma scores 37 runs in 2 games; 'Where's the Hitman?'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rohit Sharma is struggling for runs and form ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. With just 37 runs in 2 ODIs vs England and scratchy batting, questions are growing: 'Where's the Hitman?'

Rohit's form becomes a big worry for India

Rohit Sharma has struggled in his two ODIs against England, accumulating only 37 runs-11 off 21 balls at Edgbaston and 26 off 47 at Cardiff. His strike rate stands at 54.41, characterised by only two boundaries and one six, indicating a cautious batting style. Notably, 14 of 21 balls faced at Edgbaston and 28 of 47 at Cardiff were dot balls.

Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue's fast bowling posed significant challenges, highlighting their struggles in both matches. In Cardiff, it was similar. Beaten on the inside edge by Archer, unable to flick Saqib Mahmood from the pads, and missing a pull off Gus Atkinson. His dismissal summed it up: trying to sweep Will Jacks, he top-edged to Jos Buttler.

Net struggles and recent numbers

The text discusses challenges faced by Rohit, particularly regarding his performance in ODIs and IPL 2026. It highlights his late arrival before the first ODI and extra practice with sidearm bowlers. Despite being a top ODI run-scorer since the last World Cup, he trails behind teammates Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in runs for 2025 and 2026.

Also read: Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao comes out in support of Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike: 'I stand in solidarity'

World Cup 2027?

With Yashasvi Jaiswal in form, Rohit's place is under scrutiny. He'll be 40 by 2027 and wants to join the list of oldest World Cup players. But his slow footwork, poor body language, and fielding raise doubts for South Africa conditions. India values his experience, but selectors face a tough call on the 'Hitman'.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India vs England ODI: Rohit Sharma scores 37 runs in 2 games; 'Where's the Hitman?'
India vs England ODI: Rohit Sharma scores 37 runs in 2 games
Pakistan brazenly shields Lashkar-e-Taiba chief, gives Hafiz Saeed clean chit in Pahalgam terror attack case
Pakistan brazenly shields Lashkar-e-Taiba chief, gives Hafiz Saeed clean chit
Dhyan Sreenivasan jokes about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's 'front row' moment at oath ceremony: 'When I become CM...'
Dhyan Sreenivasan jokes about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's 'front row' moment...'
'Jaan Ka Janamdin': Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt birthday wish for Katrina Kaif wins hearts
'Jaan Ka Janamdin': Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt birthday wish for Katrina Kaif win
Kim Kardashian breaks her silence on criticism over Lewis Hamilton trip after grandmother MJ's death
Kim Kardashian breaks her silence on criticism over Lewis Hamilton trip
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement