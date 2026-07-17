India vs England ODI: Rohit Sharma scores 37 runs in 2 games; 'Where's the Hitman?'

Rohit Sharma has scored just 37 runs in 2 ODIs vs England with a strike rate of 54.41. His scratchy batting, dot-ball issues and struggles vs seam have raised concerns about his place in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans.

Rohit Sharma is struggling for runs and form ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. With just 37 runs in 2 ODIs vs England and scratchy batting, questions are growing: 'Where's the Hitman?'

Rohit's form becomes a big worry for India

Rohit Sharma has struggled in his two ODIs against England, accumulating only 37 runs-11 off 21 balls at Edgbaston and 26 off 47 at Cardiff. His strike rate stands at 54.41, characterised by only two boundaries and one six, indicating a cautious batting style. Notably, 14 of 21 balls faced at Edgbaston and 28 of 47 at Cardiff were dot balls.

Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue's fast bowling posed significant challenges, highlighting their struggles in both matches. In Cardiff, it was similar. Beaten on the inside edge by Archer, unable to flick Saqib Mahmood from the pads, and missing a pull off Gus Atkinson. His dismissal summed it up: trying to sweep Will Jacks, he top-edged to Jos Buttler.

Net struggles and recent numbers

The text discusses challenges faced by Rohit, particularly regarding his performance in ODIs and IPL 2026. It highlights his late arrival before the first ODI and extra practice with sidearm bowlers. Despite being a top ODI run-scorer since the last World Cup, he trails behind teammates Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in runs for 2025 and 2026.

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World Cup 2027?

With Yashasvi Jaiswal in form, Rohit's place is under scrutiny. He'll be 40 by 2027 and wants to join the list of oldest World Cup players. But his slow footwork, poor body language, and fielding raise doubts for South Africa conditions. India values his experience, but selectors face a tough call on the 'Hitman'.