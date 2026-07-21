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India vs England ODI: Ravichandran Ashwin makes big statement on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, says 'unko touch nahi kar payenge'

Ravichandran Ashwin said Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cannot be dropped due to their records and fan support, after Rohit's 138 in the 3rd ODI vs England at Lord's.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 12:36 PM IST

India vs England ODI: Ravichandran Ashwin makes big statement on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, says 'unko touch nahi kar payenge'
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Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cannot simply be dropped from the Indian team if they want to continue playing. He added that both players have strong credentials and huge public support that makes them difficult to replace.

'Rohit aur Virat ko touch nahi kar payenge'

Ashwin defended them on his YouTube channel, Ash ki Baat. 'Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ko touch nahi kar payenge. If they choose to play, they are not allowed to touch Virat and Rohit. Their qualifications are the reason behind this. They can't match Rohit's around 12,000 runs,' Ashwin remarked. 'The other thing is that they cannot be touched because they are batters,' he explained, adding to the difficulty of dropping them. They have a battalion and an army. People visit them. The roof will simply collapse if you drop them.

Ashwin also contrasted how bowlers and batters were treated. He claimed that very few people would criticise the exclusion of bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, or Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 'But ten people will ask questions if Shami, Siraj, or Bhuvneshwar are not chosen. There will be questions from 100, 1000, or perhaps 10,000 people. They won't make much noise, though. It would be challenging to drop bowlers if the time came for them to make noise.'

Also read: Was Naseeruddin Shah at CJP protest in Delhi? Here's truth behind viral video

Rohit answers critics with Lord's century

Rohit Sharma faced scrutiny regarding his position in the ODI team, especially with the BCCI reportedly not considering him for the 2027 ODI World Cup. He addressed these concerns with a powerful performance, scoring 138 runs off 110 balls in the third ODI against England at Lord's, hitting 17 fours and five sixes while chasing a total of 388. Despite India's loss by 27 runs and the series loss at 2-1, Rohit's innings showcased his match-winning potential.

After the game, Rohit spoke to BCCI.tv about the criticism. 'Look, my job is with the bat Represent my country That's what I'm gonna do. The noise Since I made my debut, was there and till the time I'm gonna stay here, it's always gonna be there. So it doesn't really matter too much. What matters is what I do on the field,' he said.

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