India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match live in India?

IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023

Playing in front of a raucous crowd, the Indian men's hockey team put on a dazzling display to secure a thrilling 2-0 victory in their opening match of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday. The team's impressive performance was met with thunderous applause from the passionate spectators, who were treated to a thrilling match.

India will now face England in the second Pool D match on Sunday in Rourkela. England are coming off a dominating 5-0 victory over Wales. In their previous encounter at the Pool stage of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, both teams produced a thrilling 4-4 draw. This time around, India will be looking to capitalize on their home-field advantage and secure a win against the formidable English side.

When asked about the team’s mindset for the next game, India captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “Learnings, confidence, energy, tone and work rate – we will go with all that in the next game because these things are very important.”

“You can’t take any game lightly. Yes, we won, but it’s not that we will stop focusing on the next game. Our motive has always been to go match-by-match. Once the match is done, we start focusing on the next game, so that has been our mentality,” he further added.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will India vs England Group D match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup be played?

India vs England Group D match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday - January 15, 2023.

At what time will India vs England Group D match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup begin?

India vs England Group D match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will begin at 7PM IST.

Where to watch India vs England Group D match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup?

India vs England Group D match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will be telecast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 SD. The same will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

India: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

England: David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo (GK), Nick Park, Ollie Payne (GK), Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward

