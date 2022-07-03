India vs England FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 live streaming: When, where to watch IND W vs ENG W live in India

All you need to know about India vs England FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022.

A rejuvenated Team India will be seeking revenge against England when the two sides will open their Pool B campaign in the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

The Women in Blue will be eager to settle scores against the English side that had shattered their bronze medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics. India had come close to claiming their maiden Olympic medal but faced a 3-4 loss against England, who are playing as Great Britain in the showpiece.

Talking about the Indian side, since achieving a historic fourth place in Tokyo Games, they have just been on a rise. They even achieved their best-ever world ranking, the sixth position in May.

Ahead of India's FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 clash with England, here's all you need to know:

When and what time will the India vs England FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match start?

The India vs England FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match will be played on July 3 (Sunday) at 08:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs England FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match take place?

The India vs England FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match will be held at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen.

Which channel will telecast India vs England FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match in India?

India vs England FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match will be aired on Star Sports First and Star Sports First HD in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match in India?

The India vs England FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Squad vs England:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam; Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita; Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete; Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi.

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari.

Head Coach: Janneke Schopman.