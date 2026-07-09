India vs England 4th T20I: Ravichandran Ashwin backs unchanged India XI, says 'Sanju will miss out again'

Ashwin backed India to play an unchanged XI in the 4th T20I vs England, saying Sanju Samson should stay benched. He called it 'one hell of a decision' and stressed stability over changes with India 0-2 down.

Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed India to stick with the same playing XI for the fourth T20I against England, even if it means Sanju Samson continues to sit out. With India 0-2 down and facing a series defeat, Ashwin said stability matters more than reactive changes.

'One hell of a decision': Ashwin backs unchanged side

Despite batting difficulties, Ashwin stated on his YouTube channel that India should maintain the same starting lineup. 'I think the same team need to participate in the fourth Twenty20 International as well. It will be a tough choice,' he declared. 'If we field the same team, that will mean Sanju will miss out again, but that will be one hell of a decision.'

At Trent Bridge, England bowled India out for 76, leaving them behind 0-2. Calls for change increased after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was chosen over T20 World Cup winner Samson. However, Ashwin supported stability, saying, 'I sincerely hope the other players don't feel insecure.' We shouldn't put other people in Samson's shoes. The group ought to have stability.' I really doubt a comeback here in England, too,' he said, expressing his doubts about a return. A few more games remain. I believe it will be entertaining to watch.

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'This batting unit will get better with experience'

Ashwin acknowledged that he thought England would win because of India's youthful batting lineup and difficult circumstances. 'At the beginning of the Ireland series, I didn't anticipate such a result. However, I thought Ireland could win the series following the first Twenty20 International. I thought they would win against England right away,' he remarked. 'Everyone is aware of how young India's hitting unit is. Conditions are different in the IPL. India's batting lineup will struggle if there is something on the wicket and the circumstances are different.'

Despite that, he urged patience rather than wholesale changes. 'This batting unit will get better with experience. Stability is important,' Ashwin said. For the five-match series to continue, India needs to win in Bristol. Ashwin thinks it's better to support the current team rather than look for quick fixes because captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Gautam Gambhir are under pressure.