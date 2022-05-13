India vs Denmark, Thomas Cup 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Denmark, Thomas Cup 2022 semifinal

Lakshya Sen will be expected to take on Viktor Axelsen at the Thomas Cup 2022

The Indian Men's badminton team created history on Thursday as they defeated Malaysia 3-2 in the Thomas Cup 2022 quarterfinal, thus ensuring a historic first medal in the Thomas Cup for the nation. In the semifinal on Friday, the Indian side will face off against Denmark.

With Lakshya Sen slated to take on Victor Axelsen, this could prove to be a mouth-watering clash. The two rivals have played each other twice this year, having won a game each.

With a medal ensured already, India will hope to find a way into the final of the Thomas Cup 2022.

Here is all you need to know about India vs Denmark, Thomas Cup 2022 semifinal

When and what time will the India vs Denmark, Thomas Cup 2022 semifinal start?

The India vs Denmark, Thomas Cup 2022 semifinal will be played on May 13, Friday at 04:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Denmark, Thomas Cup 2022 semifinal take place?

The India vs Denmark, Thomas Cup 2022 semifinal will be held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand

Which channel will telecast the India vs Denmark, Thomas Cup 2022 semifinal in India?

The India vs Denmark, Thomas Cup 2022 semifinal will be aired on Sports 18 channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Denmark, Thomas Cup 2022 semifinal in India?

The India vs Denmark, Thomas Cup 2022 semifinal will stream live on the Voot, as well as on the official youtube channel of BWF.

Earlier on Thursday, India's challenge at the Uber cup came to an end, as two-time Olympic medallist winner PV Sindhu-led Indian side bowed out in the quarterfinals, after losing 0-3 to hosts Thailand. The Men's team, however, pulled off a major coup against Malaysia and will be hoping to repeat their heroics against Denmark as well.