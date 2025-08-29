India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh’s heroics lead India to hard-fought 4-3 win over China in opener

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja dance together at Ganpati Visarjan after debunking divorce rumors - Watch viral video
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets key document from govt company for...; to invest Rs 26449 crore
Who is Manoj Tumu? Why did AI expert quit Amazon job worth Rs 3.36 crore? Know about his work at Mark Zuckerberg's Meta
Bridging Engineering & Business Shireen Bojja Explains Her Outstanding Achievements and Stellar Role in the world’s 4th largest economy-California through DFM and ESG
Income Tax Return AY 2025-26: When will you get refunds?
8th Pay Commission: How will the new salary structure look like? know expected salaries hike, pensions, incentives, and more
Inside the Shift to Smart Logistics: Franky Joy on the Growing Role of Automation and What It Means for the Economy
Can Artificial Intelligence Shrink? An Austin Data Scientist Shows the Way
How To Open A Bank Account Online In 5 Minutes?
Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood beauties swear by these Korean skincare products
SPORTS
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh’s sensational hat-trick guided the Men in Blue to a thrilling 4-3 triumph, sealing India’s hard-fought win against China.
The Indian men's hockey team faced a significant challenge in their Asia Cup 2025 opener, narrowly securing a 4-3 victory against a determined China team. In a thrilling match that kept the home crowd captivated, it was captain Harmanpreet Singh who shone brightest, netting a decisive hat-trick from penalty corners.
Entering the tournament as strong contenders, India found themselves tested by a resolute Chinese side. China struck first in the 12th minute, converting a penalty corner that momentarily hushed the home supporters. However, India quickly retaliated in the second quarter, with Jugraj Singh and Harmanpreet Singh both scoring from set-pieces, giving the hosts a 2-1 advantage at halftime.
— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 29, 2025
4-3
Indian hockey team beats China 4-3 in their opening Pool A match of the Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HumSeHaiHockey #HeroAsiaCupRajgir pic.twitter.com/KUUzU5yLZx
The excitement escalated in the second half. India increased their lead to 3-1 with another penalty corner goal from Harmanpreet, but China displayed remarkable resilience, equalizing at 3-3 with two quick goals. Just when it seemed the tide was turning, Harmanpreet rose to the occasion once more in the final quarter, completing his hat-trick with a vital penalty corner conversion in the 47th minute, restoring India's lead.
Even after receiving a late yellow card that left India with ten players, the team maintained their composure to finish the match and secure an important victory. While the performance revealed some defensive weaknesses, the win allows India to kick off their campaign positively and sets the tone for their upcoming match against Japan.
Also read| Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Full schedule, venues, teams list, live streaming - All you need to know