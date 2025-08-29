India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh’s heroics lead India to hard-fought 4-3 win over China in opener

India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh’s sensational hat-trick guided the Men in Blue to a thrilling 4-3 triumph, sealing India’s hard-fought win against China.

The Indian men's hockey team faced a significant challenge in their Asia Cup 2025 opener, narrowly securing a 4-3 victory against a determined China team. In a thrilling match that kept the home crowd captivated, it was captain Harmanpreet Singh who shone brightest, netting a decisive hat-trick from penalty corners.

Entering the tournament as strong contenders, India found themselves tested by a resolute Chinese side. China struck first in the 12th minute, converting a penalty corner that momentarily hushed the home supporters. However, India quickly retaliated in the second quarter, with Jugraj Singh and Harmanpreet Singh both scoring from set-pieces, giving the hosts a 2-1 advantage at halftime.



The excitement escalated in the second half. India increased their lead to 3-1 with another penalty corner goal from Harmanpreet, but China displayed remarkable resilience, equalizing at 3-3 with two quick goals. Just when it seemed the tide was turning, Harmanpreet rose to the occasion once more in the final quarter, completing his hat-trick with a vital penalty corner conversion in the 47th minute, restoring India's lead.

Even after receiving a late yellow card that left India with ten players, the team maintained their composure to finish the match and secure an important victory. While the performance revealed some defensive weaknesses, the win allows India to kick off their campaign positively and sets the tone for their upcoming match against Japan.

