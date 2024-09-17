Twitter
India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final today: When and where to watch title clash live

In their head-to-head encounters, India has significantly outperformed China. The two teams have met six times in the Asian Champions Trophy, with India winning five of those encounters.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final today: When and where to watch title clash live
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh's sublime form resulted in twin strikes as defending champions India reached the final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy with a dominating 4-1 win against South Korea in the semi-final on Monday.

India is set to face hosts China in today's final. China defeated Pakistan 2-0 via shoot-out in the first semifinal after the two teams finished 1-1 at the end of regulation 60 minutes.

In their head-to-head encounters, India has significantly outperformed China. The two teams have met six times in the Asian Champions Trophy, with India winning five of those encounters.

India squad: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh

China squad: Ao Weibao, Ao Yang, Chao Jieming, Chen Benhai, Chen Chongcong, Chen Qijun, Deng Jingwen, E Kaimin, E Wenhui, Gao Jiesheng, He Yonghua, Huang Ziyang, Lin Changliang, Lu Yuanlin, Meng Dihao, Meng Nan, Wang Caiyu, Wang Weihao, Zhang Taozhu, Zhu Xiaotong

When and where will India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final take place?

The final will take place today (September 17) at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, Mongolia, China. The summit clash will start at 3:30 PM (IST).

Where to watch India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final live?

The final will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network channel. It will also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

