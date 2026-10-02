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India vs Brazil Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA friendly live on TV and online?

India will face five-time world champions Brazil in a historic FIFA friendly on October 3 at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. Find out when and where to watch the India vs Brazil clash live on TV and online, with Vinicius Jr and other Brazilian stars set to feature in the blockbuster encounter.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 08:19 PM IST

India vs Brazil Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA friendly live on TV and online?
Indian football head coach Khalid Jamil (L) and his Brazilian counterpart Carlo Ancelotti. (Credit: X/@IndianFootball)
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India's football landscape is set to transform when the Blue Tigers face off against five-time World Cup champions Brazil in a FIFA friendly match at the prestigious Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata on October 3. Currently ranked 138th globally, India will encounter world-ranked fifth Brazil for the very first time in their competitive history.

India's football journey has been marked by challenges—they've never reached a World Cup and recently missed qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, highlighting the significant gap between the Blue Tigers and their continental rivals. To make this historic Brazil clash possible, India opted out of the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup due to scheduling conflicts.

Under Khalid Jamil's leadership, India demonstrated promise with a resilient 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru on September 25, with Ryan Williams opening the scoring. The performance revealed an emerging tactical approach centered on disciplined defense, swift counterattacks, and exploiting available spaces.

Brazil presents a formidable challenge that will test India's defensive structure comprehensively. The Blue Tigers are unlikely to control the ball for extended periods and may find themselves defending their penalty area for significant stretches.

What this fixture represents for Brazil?

For Brazil, this encounter marks another phase in Carlo Ancelotti's reconstruction following their elimination by Norway in the 2026 World Cup qualifying rounds. The Italian tactician has strategically blended seasoned international players with emerging talent, with numerous squad members poised for their senior international debuts.

Vinicius stands as the marquee attraction, having both scored and assisted in Brazil's 4-2 victory over Australia, establishing himself as one of the squad's most lethal attacking threats. Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes bring invaluable experience to the backline, while Bruno Guimaraes provides midfield sophistication.

India versus Brazil squad details

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will anchor India's defense in goal. The defensive line comprises Abhishek Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Anwar Ali, and Akash Mishra. India will continue to rely on Ryan Williams as their primary attacking outlet. The Australian-born Indian international has already netted two goals across his opening three matches for India's national team.

Brazil faces significant roster challenges heading into their Kolkata clash, as the Selecao will be without key players. Winger Raphinha suffered an injury during the opening half of their Australia encounter and won't be available. Additionally, Roma's Wesley and Chelsea's Joao Pedro are sidelined with their own injury concerns. Under the guidance of head coach Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil is poised to introduce fresh faces into the lineup with multiple tactical adjustments.

Among the players who could feature in the starting eleven are Vitor Reis, Gabriel Martinelli, Andrey Santos, Estevao, and Endrick.

How to catch India vs Brazil on television?

Football enthusiasts across India are in for a treat this Super Saturday. The India vs Brazil FIFA friendly match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels beginning at 7:30 PM IST for TV audiences. For those preferring digital viewing, the match will stream live on the Sony LIV platform, accessible through both their website and mobile application.

Also read| Asian Games 2026: India beat China to win women's hockey gold after 44 years, qualify for LA 2028 Olympics

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