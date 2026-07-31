India vs Brazil confirmed! Salt Lake Stadium to host mega football clash on October 3

The AIFF has confirmed that the Indian football team will take on five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in a high-profile international friendly on October 3. Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake Stadium will host the blockbuster clash, promising a memorable night for Indian football fans.

The Indian football team is set for a huge challenge—a friendly match against five-time world champions Brazil. Rumors have been swirling for a while about Brazil playing in Kolkata on October 3, but it wasn’t until Wednesday that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) made it official.

The buzz started when GE Globo, a major Brazilian media outlet, reported that Brazil had lined up three international friendlies under their 2026 calendar: two games in Australia, and one in India.

Now it’s confirmed. The AIFF announced on X, "A date for the history books. India vs Brazil FIFA International Friendly at Salt Lake Stadium on 3 October." For the Indian team, this means facing the highest-ranked opponents they've ever met since the FIFA rankings began in 1992—Brazil, currently ranked fifth in the world.

A date for the history books. pic.twitter.com/Sj7zneeHnv — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) July 30, 2026

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M. Satyanarayan called it a landmark moment for Indian football. “To welcome a team of Brazil’s stature to our country is extraordinary. This fixture is set to become a milestone in the history of Indian football.”

Brazil's tour doesn’t stop in India. They’ve already agreed to play Australia twice—on September 25 in Townsville and September 29 in Brisbane. The India match in Kolkata wraps up their October FIFA window.

This match is a massive milestone for Indian football—bringing a star-studded Brazilian side to a city that’s always had a soft spot for Brazil’s flair. Kolkata’s Brazilian connection is deep. During every World Cup, the city fills with Brazilian flags and cut-outs of football legends. This passionate support didn’t go unnoticed; it helped spark talks between the CBF and Indian officials.

Kolkata’s ties to Brazil in football stretch back decades. One of the city’s most memorable sporting moments was in 1977, when the legendary Pelé played at Eden Gardens for New York Cosmos against Mohun Bagan. That game is still talked about today.

If everything goes according to plan this will be the first time Brazil’s senior team faces India on Indian soil. For the Indian squad it’s a rare shot to measure themselves against one of football’s giants. All that’s left is the final round of official paperwork and contractual details.

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