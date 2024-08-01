Twitter
India vs Belgium, Men's Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: India's unbeaten run ends with 1-2 loss against Belgium

India's performance was marred by missed opportunities, notably when Sanjay failed to convert a crucial chance to equalize in the closing moments of the match.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 03:41 PM IST

India vs Belgium, Men's Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: India's unbeaten run ends with 1-2 loss against Belgium
Paris Olympics 2024
In a thrilling match, the Indian men's hockey team suffered a 1-2 defeat against Belgium in their Pool B fixture at the Paris Olympics 2024. Despite initially taking the lead, India's hopes of victory were dashed as Belgium staged a comeback in the final quarter.

The game began positively for India, with Abhishek scoring the opening goal. However, Belgium's Thibeau Stockbroekx and John-John Dohmen found the back of the net, turning the tide in favor of Belgium with a 2-1 lead. India, already assured of a spot in the quarterfinals, faced a formidable challenge against the top-ranked team in the world.

India's performance was marred by missed opportunities, notably when Sanjay failed to convert a crucial chance to equalize in the closing moments of the match. His wayward shot epitomized India's struggle to find their rhythm in the final quarter. The team's inability to sustain a consistent attack in the last period proved costly, allowing Belgium to secure the win.

This defeat represents a significant setback for India, who had previously demonstrated resilience with victories over New Zealand and Ireland, as well as a draw with Argentina. As the team prepares for the knockout stage, they must analyze their strategies and address the weaknesses exposed in this pivotal match.

India will now shift their focus to regrouping and readying themselves for the challenges that lie ahead in the knockout rounds of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Also read| Son of Sarpanch, shades of MS Dhoni: Meet Swapnil Kusale, ticket collector who won bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
