India vs Belgium FIH Pro League live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BEL live in India

India vs Belgium

After facing disappointment at the Asia Cup, the Indian men's hockey team will be starting their European campaign in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 when they go against Belgium in a double-header clash.

Currently sitting on the second spot in the nine-team FIH Pro League table with 27 points from 12 games, they will face tough competition from third-placed Belgium with the same number of points, on goal difference. The Netherlands sits at the top of the pile with 28 points.

The outings against Belgium will be followed by matches against the Netherlands which will help India's preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Ahead of India's all-important top of the double-header clash with Belgium, here's all you need to know:

When and what time will the India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match start?

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be played on June 11 and June 12 (Saturday and Sunday) at 08:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match take place?

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be held at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp.

Which channel will telecast India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match in India?

India vs Japan Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match in India?

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.