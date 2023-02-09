Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

India vs Australia: R Ashwin beats Anil Kumble's historic record in 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a remarkable milestone in the first Test match against Australia, becoming the second-fastest bowler in the world to take his 450th wicket in just 89 matches. Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralidaran holds the record for the fastest to reach the landmark,

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Team |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 05:12 PM IST

India vs Australia: R Ashwin beats Anil Kumble's historic record in 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test
Image courtesy: BCCI

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a remarkable milestone in the first Test match against Australia, becoming the second-fastest bowler in the world to take his 450th wicket in just 89 matches. Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralidaran holds the record for the fastest to reach the landmark, having done so in 80 matches. 

The 36-year-old Ashwin achieved a milestone when he dismissed Australian wicket-keeper batter, Alex Carey. With this wicket, Ashwin has become the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of Indian cricket, behind the legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble.

Ashwin delivered a stellar performance against Australia in the first inning of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, claiming three wickets for 42 runs. He currently sits at ninth place in the list of most wickets in Test cricket, just below Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who has taken 460 wickets in 115 matches. Ashwin is only eight wickets behind, having taken 452 wickets in 89 matches.

Talking about the match, Australia were bowled out for 177 after a promising start in the morning session. However, their fortunes quickly changed in the afternoon, with the visitors reduced to 174-8 at the tea break. Unfortunately, they lost the remaining two wickets in quick succession after the break.

Marnus Labuschagne (49) and Steve Smith (37) looked comfortable in the morning session but were dismissed by the left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the post-lunch session. Jadeja has been the star of the Indian bowling attack, taking five wickets, while Ashwin has contributed three wickets. Siraj and Shami have also been effective, each taking one wicket.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn charms in no makeup look, walks with father Ajay Devgn at airport
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video of 'snake shoes' divides internet, WATCH
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.