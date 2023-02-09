India vs Australia: R Ashwin beats Anil Kumble's historic record in 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test

Image courtesy: BCCI

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a remarkable milestone in the first Test match against Australia, becoming the second-fastest bowler in the world to take his 450th wicket in just 89 matches. Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralidaran holds the record for the fastest to reach the landmark, having done so in 80 matches.

The 36-year-old Ashwin achieved a milestone when he dismissed Australian wicket-keeper batter, Alex Carey. With this wicket, Ashwin has become the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of Indian cricket, behind the legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble.

Ashwin delivered a stellar performance against Australia in the first inning of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, claiming three wickets for 42 runs. He currently sits at ninth place in the list of most wickets in Test cricket, just below Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who has taken 460 wickets in 115 matches. Ashwin is only eight wickets behind, having taken 452 wickets in 89 matches.

Talking about the match, Australia were bowled out for 177 after a promising start in the morning session. However, their fortunes quickly changed in the afternoon, with the visitors reduced to 174-8 at the tea break. Unfortunately, they lost the remaining two wickets in quick succession after the break.

Marnus Labuschagne (49) and Steve Smith (37) looked comfortable in the morning session but were dismissed by the left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the post-lunch session. Jadeja has been the star of the Indian bowling attack, taking five wickets, while Ashwin has contributed three wickets. Siraj and Shami have also been effective, each taking one wicket.