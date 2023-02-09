India vs Australia: Debutant KSBharat wins praise on Day1 of Border Gavaskar Trophy

KSBharat Celebrates after dismissing Marnus Lebuschange

Wicket keeper’s decisions are considered to be one of the most reliable ones in the Decision review system (DRS) compared to any other cricket player in the field. The same thing happened when Rohit Sharma ran up to debutant KSBharat for his view before making the call. It was Siraj’s first ball of the first over to the Australian left handed Opener Usman Khawaja. An outswinging ripper that hit straightaway to his pad got everyone excited except Umpire Nitin Menon, which Made Rohit Sharma ask for a suggestion before going upstairs. Rohit ran to consult and the debutant helped the Indian captain to take the call in the last second.

The Ball tracker showed three Reds, it was a whoop of delight for Indian cricket fans and that's how Bharat’s career kicked off. Bharat got his test cap earlier today from Cheteshwar Pujara before the play commenced on the first day of the mastercard test. The 29 year old wicketkeeper batsman looked extremely active and his quick reflex behind the stumps got him his first dismissal. Marnus Labuschange was looking in a good touch until Jadeja’s delivery that spun away from him which he totally missed and Bharat striked.

Debutant has played 86 first-class matches for Andra Pardesh till date where he scored 4707 runs at an average of 37.95 including 9 centuries and 27 half centuries. He also has 35 stumping and 296 catches under his belt.

Day 1 ended with India 77 for 1, trailing by 100 runs with Rohit sharma 56* and R. Ashwin 0*. As the test match proceeds we are expecting more from the Debutant Bharat and Surya Kumar Yadav from their bat. Surya Kumar Yadav also made his test debut today and received his cap from Indian former coach Ravi Shastri.